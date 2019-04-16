Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,634 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of SPS Commerce worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $63.47 and a one year high of $113.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.84, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.81.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $65.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.91.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $177,473.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,368,828.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 4,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $396,022.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,561,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,984 shares of company stock worth $3,752,731 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (SPSC)” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/legal-general-group-plc-raises-holdings-in-sps-commerce-inc-spsc.html.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It provides solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based product suite that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, distributors, logistics firms, and other trading partners manage and fulfill orders, manage sell-through performance, and source new items.

Further Reading: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.