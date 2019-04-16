Legal & General Group Plc Grows Stake in Commercial Metals (CMC)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 179,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 11,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 1,502.0% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 739,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692,873 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 260.7% during the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CMC opened at $17.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.21%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Macquarie raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.23 to $17.37 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Citigroup set a $18.00 target price on shares of Commercial Metals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Commercial Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.23.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, and International Mill. The Americas Recycling segment processes and sells scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

