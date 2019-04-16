Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,885 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pathlight Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $306,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,225,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,622,000 after purchasing an additional 197,408 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,677,220. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $77.46 and a 12 month high of $81.31.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

