LatiumX (LATX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $911,784.00

LatiumX (CURRENCY:LATX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 16th. One LatiumX token can now be bought for about $0.0087 or 0.00000172 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Livecoin and YoBit. During the last week, LatiumX has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. LatiumX has a total market capitalization of $911,784.00 and $130,210.00 worth of LatiumX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LatiumX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006340 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.46 or 0.00384103 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019832 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002234 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.01108259 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00212435 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006069 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

LatiumX Token Profile

LatiumX’s launch date was August 30th, 2017. LatiumX’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,577,248 tokens. The Reddit community for LatiumX is /r/Latium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LatiumX’s official Twitter account is @LatiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LatiumX is latium.org

Buying and Selling LatiumX

LatiumX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LatiumX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LatiumX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LatiumX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LatiumX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LatiumX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.