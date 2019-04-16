Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) Holdings Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 78,510 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPI. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 155.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,773 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on LPI. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Societe Generale cut Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $5.00 price target on Laredo Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.71.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $3.14 on Tuesday. Laredo Petroleum Inc has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $11.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $765.46 million, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.47.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $215.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/laredo-petroleum-inc-lpi-holdings-lessened-by-squarepoint-ops-llc.html.

About Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.