Landec Co. (LNDC) Shares Bought by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,291 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.40% of Landec worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LNDC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Landec by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,332,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,583,000 after purchasing an additional 17,353 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Landec by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Landec by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,535,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 63,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Landec by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,425,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 31,490 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LNDC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Landec in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

In related news, Director Nelson Obus purchased 12,900 shares of Landec stock in a transaction on Friday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.12 per share, with a total value of $156,348.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 62,900 shares of company stock valued at $713,848. Insiders own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $10.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Landec Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.94.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Landec had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $155.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Landec Co. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

