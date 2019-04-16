LandCoin Hits Market Cap of $0.00 (LDCN)

LandCoin (CURRENCY:LDCN) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 16th. LandCoin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of LandCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LandCoin has traded flat against the dollar. One LandCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006233 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00377608 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00019329 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002204 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0267 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.87 or 0.01071678 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00209696 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006191 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000134 BTC.

LandCoin Coin Profile

LandCoin’s total supply is 19,003,881,978 coins. LandCoin’s official website is landcoin.co

LandCoin Coin Trading

LandCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LandCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LandCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

