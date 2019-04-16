L & S Advisors Inc Sells 1,656 Shares of Walmart Inc (WMT)

L & S Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,478 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 344 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,139,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.72, for a total value of $113,650,485.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jacqueline P. Canney sold 980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total transaction of $97,049.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,849.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,240,978 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,078,670 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.82.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $102.43 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $81.78 and a 52-week high of $106.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 19th. The retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The company had revenue of $137.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.18%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

