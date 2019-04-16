Kohl’s Co. (KSS) Position Reduced by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Loeb Partners Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE KSS opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $83.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.07. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. This is a boost from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KSS. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

WARNING: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/kohls-co-kss-position-reduced-by-state-of-alaska-department-of-revenue.html.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.