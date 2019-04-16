KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Sells 1,553 Shares of Biogen Inc (BIIB)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,772 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,553 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 188.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Biogen by 150.0% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.07. 33,657 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,149,858. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.04. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $216.12 and a fifty-two week high of $388.67. The company has a market capitalization of $46.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The biotechnology company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.72 by $0.27. Biogen had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 32.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 28.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIIB. Canaccord Genuity lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $396.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. William Blair lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.04.

In other Biogen news, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $324.86 per share, for a total transaction of $9,745,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,543,897.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $328.45 per share, with a total value of $2,299,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,583,061.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

