KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $8.66 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,817 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.3% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $8,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 77,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,500,000.

NYSEARCA IWF traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $156.11. 313,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,971. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $121.71 and a 52 week high of $157.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.4289 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

