KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “
Shares of NASDAQ:KTOV opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 4.42.
KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
