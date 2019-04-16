KITOV PHARMA LT/S (KTOV) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is a pharmaceutical company which focused on the development of therapeutic candidates. The company’s product candidate consists of KIT-302, is formulated for treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension, which can be pre-existing or caused by the treatment for OA. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. is based in Jerusalem, Israel. “

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOV opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $3.81. The firm has a market cap of $17.33 million, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 4.42.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S stock. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) by 70.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.25% of KITOV PHARMA LT/S worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

