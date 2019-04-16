Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $41,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 32.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Highwater Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $756,000. Sterling Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 7,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, hitting $165.50. 516,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,736. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $129.51 and a 12 month high of $167.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.5462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

