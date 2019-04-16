Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 175.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000.

Shares of SKYY traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,219. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $59.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is an increase from First Trust Cloud Computing ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

