Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (CI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lowered its stake in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,949 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cigna by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Cigna by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 706 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,523 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Bank grew its stake in shares of Cigna by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 636 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Shares of CI traded down $12.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,381,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.71. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $150.51 and a 1-year high of $226.60.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.53 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 1,000 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.43, for a total transaction of $184,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total value of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Cigna Corp (CI)” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/kistler-tiffany-companies-llc-has-1-28-million-holdings-in-cigna-corp-ci.html.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.