Kinder Morgan (KMI) Downgraded by Raymond James

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.32.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Kinder Morgan has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.99 per share, with a total value of $7,196,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 236,177,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,835,257.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard D. Kinder bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.92 per share, with a total value of $896,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 235,262,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,901,365.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,090,912 shares of company stock valued at $58,877,514. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 668.7% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,868 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 129.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 573.6% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the period. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

