Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,156 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Investment Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $337,207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 300,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,144 shares during the period. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly Clark by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Kimberly Clark news, insider Anthony J. Palmer sold 6,122 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.11, for a total value of $704,703.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $123.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 52 week low of $97.10 and a 52 week high of $124.50.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 1,156.45% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.33%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Friday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $113.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kimberly Clark in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

About Kimberly Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

