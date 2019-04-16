KeyCorp Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Patrick Industries (PATK)

KeyCorp reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $55.00.

PATK has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Patrick Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Patrick Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.60.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

PATK opened at $52.05 on Monday. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $27.32 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.91.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The construction company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.21. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $531.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $519.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Patrick Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PATK. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 32.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth $238,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 1.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,350,263 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,335,000 after acquiring an additional 82,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,023,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

Read More: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.