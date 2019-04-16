KeyCorp Analysts Give SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) a $37.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.31.

Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). SeaWorld Entertainment had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,898.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 925,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 684.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after buying an additional 834,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,912,000 after buying an additional 714,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,912,000 after buying an additional 714,774 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

