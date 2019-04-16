KeyCorp Analysts Give SeaWorld Entertainment (SEAS) a $37.00 Price Target

KeyCorp set a $37.00 price target on SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. ValuEngine cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. TheStreet cut SeaWorld Entertainment from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.31.
Shares of NYSE:SEAS opened at $24.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $14.69 and a 12-month high of $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.47.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,898.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,180,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 133.6% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 232,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,141,000 after acquiring an additional 925,648 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 684.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,127,000 after buying an additional 834,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,912,000 after buying an additional 714,774 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,533,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,912,000 after buying an additional 714,774 shares during the period. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?
Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.