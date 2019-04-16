Kessler Investment Group LLC Increases Position in Petmed Express Inc (PETS)

Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 159.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Petmed Express were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PETS. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Petmed Express by 624.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 564,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,136,000 after acquiring an additional 486,787 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Petmed Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,022,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Petmed Express by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,268,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,502,000 after acquiring an additional 410,636 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Petmed Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,088,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Petmed Express by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 329,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after acquiring an additional 205,960 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PETS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.00. 3,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.51. Petmed Express Inc has a 1 year low of $20.25 and a 1 year high of $46.83.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $60.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. Petmed Express had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.43%. Petmed Express’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PETS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

WARNING: This piece was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/kessler-investment-group-llc-increases-position-in-petmed-express-inc-pets.html.

Petmed Express Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.