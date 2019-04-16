Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $227,000 Stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 4,661.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter worth $153,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $495,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $725,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1.4% in the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,093 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter valued at $749,000. 82.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.62. 8,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,764,391. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 0.68. Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $74.81.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.34 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 66.68% and a negative return on equity of 67.92%. Tandem Diabetes Care’s quarterly revenue was up 89.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.23) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care Inc will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

In other news, EVP John F. Sheridan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $905,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,343.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan Morrison sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $4,067,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 53,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,373.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,097,499 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

