KBR, Inc. (KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will report sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for KBR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. KBR posted sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KBR will report full year sales of $5.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.45 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KBR.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. KBR had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Drexel Hamilton reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised KBR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.90.

NYSE KBR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 72,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,167. KBR has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $22.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.92%.

In other news, insider John Derbyshire sold 5,460 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $108,927.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,671.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Farhan Mujib sold 2,496 shares of KBR stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,771,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in KBR by 165.0% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 7,163,208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,737,000 after purchasing an additional 4,460,402 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in KBR by 170.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,759,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,771 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $21,027,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of KBR by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,166,887 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,724 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the fourth quarter worth $17,095,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Services, Technology & Consulting, and Engineering & Construction. The Government Services segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

