KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (KZMYY) Upgraded at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KZMYY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

Shares of KZMYY stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $7.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 2.23.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

About KAZ MINL PLC/ADR

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

