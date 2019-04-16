Jupiter Fund Management (JUP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) in a research report report published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a GBX 330 ($4.31) target price on the stock.

JUP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shore Capital raised shares of Jupiter Fund Management to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 11th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 344 ($4.49) target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 389.55 ($5.09).

Shares of LON JUP opened at GBX 389 ($5.08) on Friday. Jupiter Fund Management has a 52-week low of GBX 274.10 ($3.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 490.70 ($6.41). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.27) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. Jupiter Fund Management’s payout ratio is 0.55%.

In other news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 32,490 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 364 ($4.76), for a total transaction of £118,263.60 ($154,532.34). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 369 ($4.82) per share, for a total transaction of £553,500 ($723,245.79).

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

