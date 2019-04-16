Jungheinrich AG (JUN3) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Jungheinrich AG (ETR:JUN3) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €31.45 ($36.58).

JUN3 has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank set a €28.00 ($32.56) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on Jungheinrich and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Shares of Jungheinrich stock traded up €0.50 ($0.58) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €31.00 ($36.05). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,014. Jungheinrich has a 12-month low of €21.46 ($24.95) and a 12-month high of €38.14 ($44.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.60.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing technology products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

