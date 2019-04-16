JPMorgan’s 1Q profits rise 5%

5 percent rose from a year before, helped by interest rates, which were allowed banks like JPMorgan to control . Higher interest rates helped compensate for a drop in trading revenue.

The nation’s biggest bank by assets and profits said Friday that it made $9.18 billion, or $2.65 per share. That is up from $8.71 billion, or $2.37 per share, at precisely exactly the same period one year ago.

Banks also have benefited in the Federal Reserve’s decision in the past couple of years to raise interest charges, after maintaining them near-zero for many decades. The Fed raised rates four times every time with a quarter of a percentage point. Higher interest rates imply banks may charge borrowers for their loans, which contributes to banks’ bottom lines.

JPMorgan’s net interest income rose 8 percent from one year ago, although income was relatively flat, up 1 percent.

While JPMorgan was able to charge more for loans, in precisely the same time it was able to hold down the amount of money it was paying depositors to their money. JPMorgan paid 0.8percent on interest-bearing deposits at the quarter, compared to 0.41% on deposits a year ago.

The trading operations of jPMorgan needed significantly less than stellar quarter. Its corporate and investment banking department reported a gain of $3.25 billion, down from $3.97 billion a year before. Most of that decline was due to a fall in trading earnings

Firm-wide earnings for the quarter was $29.85 billion, compared with $28.52 billion a year earlier. That beat analysts’ estimates.