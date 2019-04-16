JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Purplebricks Group (PURP) Price Target to GBX 167

Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) had its price objective decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 167 ($2.18) in a report issued on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Purplebricks Group to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 470 ($6.14) to GBX 80 ($1.05) in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Peel Hunt reduced their price objective on Purplebricks Group from GBX 440 ($5.75) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Purplebricks Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 297.40 ($3.89).

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

PURP opened at GBX 139.40 ($1.82) on Friday. Purplebricks Group has a 52 week low of GBX 99.80 ($1.30) and a 52 week high of GBX 411 ($5.37). The firm has a market cap of $422.51 million and a PE ratio of -9.23.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in estate agency business in the United Kingdom, Australia, the United States, and Canada. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company combines local property experts and technology to help make the process of selling, buying, or letting convenient, transparent, and cost effective.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.