Jolley Asset Management LLC Has $257,000 Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA)

Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Ffcm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% in the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 309,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $7,906,606.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,248,578. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Bryant sold 5,395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $139,298.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,034,732 shares of company stock worth $27,003,936. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.30.

Axalta Coating Systems stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.34. The company had a trading volume of 65,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,101. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $32.99.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.20%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/jolley-asset-management-llc-has-257000-holdings-in-axalta-coating-systems-ltd-axta.html.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.