Jentner Corp Takes $224,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

Jentner Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,045,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,409,000 after buying an additional 3,257,594 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 871.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,517,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,618,000 after buying an additional 2,258,635 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 581.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,236,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,150,000 after buying an additional 1,055,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,797,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,047,000 after buying an additional 884,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 172.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,205,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,254,000 after buying an additional 762,888 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,439,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,894. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.62 and a fifty-two week high of $113.49.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Jentner Corp Takes $224,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/jentner-corp-takes-224000-position-in-vanguard-value-etf-vtv.html.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.7348 per share. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a boost from Vanguard Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.