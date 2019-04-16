JD Sports Fashion (JD) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 454 ($5.93) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a report on Monday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 530 ($6.93) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 514.60 ($6.72).

Shares of JD stock opened at GBX 538.10 ($7.03) on Tuesday. JD Sports Fashion has a 12-month low of GBX 318.50 ($4.16) and a 12-month high of GBX 539.40 ($7.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 20.86.

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

