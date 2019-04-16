JD.Com (JD) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on JD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JD.Com from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $38.00 target price on shares of JD.Com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a mkt perform rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. JD.Com has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.69.

Get JD.Com alerts:

JD.Com stock opened at $29.66 on Friday. JD.Com has a fifty-two week low of $19.21 and a fifty-two week high of $45.23. The stock has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -988.67 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 298.5% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 49,797 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 37,300 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC increased its holdings in JD.Com by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 332,756 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,368 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JD.Com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 47.87% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.