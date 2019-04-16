Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.87.

JHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America set a $24.00 target price on Janus Henderson Group and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 15.6% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the third quarter worth approximately $430,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 58.7% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,904,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,353,000 after purchasing an additional 704,740 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JHG opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.57 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

