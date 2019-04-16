Jane Street Group LLC Sells 13,790 Shares of Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF (PPLC)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its holdings in Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:PPLC) by 59.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,790 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.49% of Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Shares of NYSEARCA:PPLC opened at $39.65 on Tuesday. Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $40.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.0482 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th.
Recommended Story: What is range trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portfolio+ S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.