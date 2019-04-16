Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (CACG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CACG. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 8,472 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after buying an additional 63,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 121,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter.
ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $31.43 on Tuesday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.36 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85.
