Jaguar Health Inc (JAGX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 29th, there was short interest totalling 309,546 shares, a decrease of 56.2% from the March 15th total of 707,275 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,815,240 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $3.20.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage natural-products pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing gastrointestinal products for human prescription use and animals worldwide. The company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

