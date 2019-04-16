iTicoin Trading Up 25% Over Last Week (ITI)

iTicoin (CURRENCY:ITI) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. iTicoin has a total market cap of $275,357.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of iTicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One iTicoin coin can now be bought for about $8.60 or 0.00169829 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. Over the last week, iTicoin has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get iTicoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006336 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00382569 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00019784 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002226 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.61 or 0.01095868 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00214093 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00001527 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000135 BTC.

iTicoin Coin Profile

iTicoin’s total supply is 9,999,992 coins and its circulating supply is 32,000 coins. iTicoin’s official website is iticoin.com

Buying and Selling iTicoin

iTicoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iTicoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iTicoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy iTicoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for iTicoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iTicoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.