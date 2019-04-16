Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Shares Sold by WP Advisors LLC

WP Advisors LLC cut its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 71.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,605 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trilogy Global Advisors LP boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Global Advisors LP now owns 2,700,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 439,750 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 4,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco by 230.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,848 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Itau Unibanco during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 4.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 1st. ValuEngine lowered Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised Itau Unibanco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ITUB opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $10.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.0039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Itau Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 7.58%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/itau-unibanco-holding-sa-itub-shares-sold-by-wp-advisors-llc.html.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.