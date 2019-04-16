ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 7,500.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,855,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 164.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1,146.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 130,665 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,607 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.70. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 52-week low of $1,750.00 and a 52-week high of $2,005.20.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP).
Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.