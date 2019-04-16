ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (STIP) Shares Sold by Madden Advisory Services Inc.

Madden Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the quarter. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Madden Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 7,500.7% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,855,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 164.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after purchasing an additional 209,230 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 1,146.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 142,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,925,000 after purchasing an additional 130,665 shares in the last quarter. Surevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,173,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 129,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,714,000 after purchasing an additional 59,607 shares in the last quarter.

Get ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF alerts:

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.70. ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF has a 52-week low of $1,750.00 and a 52-week high of $2,005.20.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/ishares-tr-0-5-yr-tips-bd-etf-stip-shares-sold-by-madden-advisory-services-inc.html.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF (BMV:STIP).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES TR/0-5 YR TIPS BD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.