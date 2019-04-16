iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (IWS) Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 97,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $5,903,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,218.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 25,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.90 and a fifty-two week high of $92.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.3921 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

