iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) Holdings Decreased by Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.

Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $211,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 41,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,988,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, hitting $201.13. 9,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,501. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $156.03 and a 12 month high of $220.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.3114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

