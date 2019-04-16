iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB) Holdings Raised by Evergreen Advisors LLC

Evergreen Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 498 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.6% of Evergreen Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Evergreen Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

MUB traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $110.76. The company had a trading volume of 517,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 983,605. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.42 and a fifty-two week high of $111.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2349 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

