iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (EWW) Position Increased by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,998 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF accounts for about 3.0% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.03% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $11,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWW. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 606.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWW opened at $46.27 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a one year low of $37.50 and a one year high of $54.65.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

