iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (ACWX) Stake Increased by South Texas Money Management Ltd.

South Texas Money Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 18.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,346 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,459 shares during the quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 855.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,012,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,461,000 after buying an additional 24,185,120 shares in the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 342.2% in the first quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 5,439,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209,000 shares during the period. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 5,623.2% in the fourth quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 2,134,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,154 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 1,254,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,333 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,747,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,314,000 after purchasing an additional 956,600 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,585. iShares MSCI ACWI ex US ETF has a twelve month low of $40.51 and a twelve month high of $50.96.

