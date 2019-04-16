iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. reduced its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 24.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 58,763 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Nalls Sherbakoff Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pinnacle Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Shares of LQD stock opened at $118.83 on Tuesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $119.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.358 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

