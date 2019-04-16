iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (IBMH) Stake Decreased by Leavell Investment Management Inc.

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMH) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 158,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Shares of iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $25.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,208. iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $25.25 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.0266 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from iShares iBonds Sep 2019 AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

