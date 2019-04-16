iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) Stake Lifted by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 221.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,468 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FXI. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,789,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855,346 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $181,248,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,865,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $72,794,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $62,064,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.93 on Tuesday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $48.93.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

