Irhythm Technologies Inc (IRTC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Irhythm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:IRTC) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $98.50.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IRTC. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Chardan Capital lowered Irhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $111.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Northland Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Irhythm Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th.

In other Irhythm Technologies news, insider Kevin M. King sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.76, for a total transaction of $5,325,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Derrick Sung sold 9,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $762,074.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,922.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 138,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,275,353. 5.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,783,000 after purchasing an additional 65,801 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $4,112,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Irhythm Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,350,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,816,000 after purchasing an additional 473,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 738,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,323,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRTC opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. Irhythm Technologies has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $98.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.21 million. Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 69.79% and a negative net margin of 32.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Irhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

