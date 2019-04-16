iPic Entertainment (IPIC) versus Simplicity Esports and Gaming (WINR) Head-To-Head Survey

iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) and Simplicity Esports and Gaming (NASDAQ:WINR) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iPic Entertainment -15.65% N/A -17.05% Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A -20.08% -7.00%

iPic Entertainment has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simplicity Esports and Gaming has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares iPic Entertainment and Simplicity Esports and Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iPic Entertainment $148.35 million 0.34 -$23.20 million N/A N/A Simplicity Esports and Gaming N/A N/A -$10,000.00 N/A N/A

Simplicity Esports and Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iPic Entertainment.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for iPic Entertainment and Simplicity Esports and Gaming, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iPic Entertainment 0 2 1 0 2.33 Simplicity Esports and Gaming 0 0 0 0 N/A

iPic Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 106.90%. Given iPic Entertainment’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe iPic Entertainment is more favorable than Simplicity Esports and Gaming.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.8% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.9% of iPic Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.9% of Simplicity Esports and Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

iPic Entertainment beats Simplicity Esports and Gaming on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc. operates restaurants and theaters in the United States. The company operates casual restaurants, farm-to-glass full-service bars, and theater auditoriums with in-theater dining. It operates restaurants under the City Perch Kitchen + Bar, Tanzy, The Tuck Room, The Tuck Room Tavern, and iPic Express brands. As of May 15, 2018, it operated 115 screens at 15 locations in Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Washington. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Simplicity Esports and Gaming

Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company operates as a virtual reality gaming and sports entertainment company in the United States and India. It owns and operates approximately 30 family entertainment centers across India, as well as a center in the United States. It offers an interactive and fun experience to customers at its centers, blending augmented reality and virtual reality and other games, indoor sports simulation entertainment, and food and beverage options to corporate customers, families, friends, and children. The company was formerly known as Smaaash Entertainment Inc. and changed its name to Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company in January 2019. Simplicity Esports and Gaming Company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

