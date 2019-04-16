INVEToken (INVE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $0.00

INVEToken (CURRENCY:INVE) traded down 7.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. One INVEToken token can now be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. INVEToken has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $177,673.00 worth of INVEToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, INVEToken has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About INVEToken

INVEToken’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens. INVEToken’s official message board is www.inve.one/blog/index.do . INVEToken’s official Twitter account is @intervaluepro . The official website for INVEToken is www.inve.one

Buying and Selling INVEToken

INVEToken can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INVEToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INVEToken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INVEToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

