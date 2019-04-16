Investors Sell Ford Motor (F) on Strength (F)

Investors sold shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) on strength during trading on Tuesday. $44.29 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $103.11 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $58.82 million out of the stock. Of all equities tracked, Ford Motor had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Ford Motor traded up $0.03 for the day and closed at $9.36

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Nomura lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $8.20 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.26.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. The company had revenue of $38.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.83 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.29% and a return on equity of 14.38%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.15%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. WP Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 53.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WARNING: “Investors Sell Ford Motor (F) on Strength (F)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/16/investors-sell-ford-motor-f-on-strength-f.html.

Ford Motor Company Profile (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.